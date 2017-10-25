Fifth grader wins World Series tickets with essay on why he's the biggest Dodger fan

- A fifth grader won World Series tickets with an essay about why he's the biggest Los Angeles Dodgers fan.

The tickets were donated by a former student of Christopher Dena Elementary School in Boyle Heights.

Ricardo Puentes attended the school for just 71 days back in 1988, but he said it made such an impression that he donated two tickets to Game 2 of the World Series.

The school held an essay contest, and 10-year-old Alejandro Herrera won!

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube.