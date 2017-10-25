Fifth grader wins World Series tickets with essay on why he's the biggest Dodger fan

Posted: Oct 25 2017 11:45AM PDT

Video Posted: Oct 25 2017 11:41AM PDT

Updated: Oct 25 2017 12:47PM PDT

BOYLE HEIGHTS (FOX 11) - A fifth grader won World Series tickets with an essay about why he's the biggest Los Angeles Dodgers fan.

The tickets were donated by a former student of Christopher Dena Elementary School in Boyle Heights.

Ricardo Puentes attended the school for just 71 days back in 1988, but he said it made such an impression that he donated two tickets to Game 2 of the World Series. 

The school held an essay contest, and 10-year-old Alejandro Herrera won!

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los AngelesDownload our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitter , Instagram and YouTube

false
false
false
Up Next:


false
false
false
false
false
false

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories

false
false
false